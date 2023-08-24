Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could boast this awesome new feature

Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S24 series is generating excitement with a range of anticipated enhancements. Notably, the Ultra model is rumoured to debut a fresh camera feature.

The base and Plus models are expected to showcase sleeker bezels and a more energy-efficient display. A distinctive change might also grace the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s design and structure.

Reports indicate that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could introduce a durable titanium alloy frame, a departure from the conventional aluminium frames.

Leaks from Ice Universe suggest that this model will adopt a flat-screen design, in contrast to its curved predecessors. This shift brings advantages like improved S Pen use and compatibility with cost-effective screen protectors.

Leaked details also hint at dimensions of 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm, making it trimmer than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, though possibly wider. The Galaxy S24 Ultra might achieve over 2,200 nits of peak brightness, surpassing the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 1,750 nits.

Camera-wise, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to feature a 12MP selfie camera, a 200MP main camera, and multiple telephoto and ultrawide options. It will come in Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 variants, offering memory configurations of 12GB in 256GB/512GB models and 16GB in the 1TB version. With a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging, the device’s official launch will reveal the extent of these innovations.