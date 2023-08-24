Five of a family returning from Umrah die in Saudi crash

Five members of a Jordanian family, all residents of the UAE, were killed in a horrific accident on the Mecca-Riyadh Road in Saudi Arabia, authorities said.

The horrific traffic accident occurred on the Mecca-Riyadh Road in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Among the deceased are a father and four children, while miraculously, the mother survived the horrific collision.

The family was returning to the UAE after performing Umrah.

According to details, the family, originally Palestinian with Jordanian nationality and residing in the UAE, was to their home in Abu Dhabi after performing Umrah rituals, when their vehicle collided with another car.

The family’s car was severely damaged.

According to media reports, the victims have been identified as Malik Akram Kharma, the father, and his four children, Akram, Maya, Dana and Dima.

The mother survived with severe injuries. Her condition has been described as stable.

The Jordanian embassy is now working with authorities in Jordan and Saudi Arabia to make arrangements for the return of the bodies.