High flood in Sutlej submerges houses, destroys crops, leaves people stranded

The Sutlej River is in a high-level flood due to a current released from India. The flood has submerged dozens of more villages of Pakpattan, while its connection with the rest of the region has been lost.

A current of 150,000 cusecs entered Burewala and inundated dozens of villages, settlements and thousands of acres of crops as several protective embankments were damaged. The cattle have also been deprived of fodder.

Local residents of Pakpattan have been confined to their homes, as the Rehmani Malkana and its adjacent settlements have been flooded.

The situation has also left the cattle in a poor condition, while the flood victims await government help.

A dearth of facilities at flood relief and medical camps has been reported.

There is a continuous increase in the flow of water in the Sutlej. The level of inflow and discharge of water at Head Sulemanki has been recorded at 155,330 cusecs.

The huge water current has led to destruction in Bahawalnagar after 35 years. The breaking of several protective embankments has submerged dozens of settlements, as flood water enters house and has destroyed thousands of acres of crops.

Rescue teams claim to have safely shifted more 7,000 people to safety.

Similar damage and destruction has been reported from Arifwala and Minchinabad as well.

Meanwhile, the flow of water in Sutlej River is reducing at Kasur, as the level has fallen to 118.000 cusecs. With the land surrounded with water, the temperature has also risen and the cattle have been left without fodder.