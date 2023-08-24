Step-by-step guide for Facebook users to claim money

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has agreed to a class-action settlement of $725 million earlier this year. This settlement was in response to allegations that Facebook shared users’ data without obtaining proper consent.

Individuals have the opportunity to claim a portion of this settlement amount, but it’s crucial to act swiftly – the deadline for applications is this Friday, August 25.

If you’re a former or current Facebook user, here’s how to initiate the process:

Who’s eligible for compensation? Those who used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, are eligible to file a claim. This includes individuals who no longer have active Facebook accounts. The controversy revolved around political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica, which was accused of illicitly accessing the personal data of 87 million users via a quiz app on the platform, all without proper consent.

Steps to claim compensation from the Facebook settlement: To receive compensation, you must submit a claim. Without doing so, you won’t be eligible for any payment. Moreover, pursuing an individual lawsuit against Facebook for the same privacy violation won’t be possible if you choose not to submit a claim.

The process commences with completing a straightforward claim form. You can either send a printed form by mail or complete it online at facebookuserprivacysettlement.com. If you’re a current Facebook user, you may have received an in-app notification or a website link directing you to the settlement page and instructions.

Essential information such as your email address, phone number, username, or user ID is required to confirm your account. The form also asks for payment details to facilitate the compensation transfer. In case you no longer possess your Facebook account, you can provide the approximate years of its activity based on your memory. Retrieving old sign-up and cancellation emails might assist in pinpointing the correct dates.

If you’ve held multiple Facebook accounts over time, you can file a claim for the one you used the longest.

Claim filing deadline: The deadline for submitting claims is 11:59 PM Pacific time on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Potential compensation amount: While there isn’t a fixed payout per user, it’s important not to anticipate a substantial sum. The final compensation sum hinges on several factors, including the total number of claim submissions.

The largest portion of the settlement will be allocated to cover legal fees for the attorneys involved, amounting to up to 25 percent of the $725 million, or slightly over $180 million. Eight individuals are named plaintiffs in the case, and they could receive up to $15,000 each. The remaining fund will be distributed among affected Facebook users who have filed claims.

Should you file a claim despite the modest compensation? Though the potential compensation for Facebook users might not be significant, it’s advisable to proceed with filing a claim. Apart from receiving an amount that could cover a couple of lattes, such settlements serve as a message to corporations.

Adam Zimmerman, a class action specialist and professor of law at USC Gould School of Law, explains, “Even if the dollar amount is relatively low, one of the primary aims of consumer class actions is deterrence rather than just compensation. While 80 million people might not be highly motivated to reclaim their small sums, we shouldn’t allow companies to repeatedly exploit consumers due to procedural loopholes.”

Expected payment timeline: Don’t make immediate plans for the compensation you might receive. The final settlement approval hearing is scheduled for September. Even if approved, potential delays due to legal and bureaucratic procedures, including appeals, could occur. If the settlement gets the green light, the payment process might not begin for at least another 90 days, according to Zimmerman.