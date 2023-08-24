Lahore district govt implements revised timings for markets

The Lahore district government has once again revised business hours, extending them till 11 pm instead of the previous 10 pm limit.

This adjustment applies to both small and large markets, allowing them to remain operational until 11 pm.

A notification in this regard stated that various business activities, including shopping malls, sweet shops, bakeries, restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, and cafes, will now have the flexibility to operate until 11 pm.

Notably, certain essential services are exempted from these regulations. Medical stores, pharmacies, puncture shops, petrol pumps, CNG stations, tandoors, milk shops, hospitals, and laboratories within the city will continue to function without any curfew restrictions.

This decision aims to balance economic activities while ensuring the availability of vital services to the public.