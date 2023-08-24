Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Lahore district govt implements revised timings for markets

Extends business hours for restaurants and hotels
Usman Aleem Aug 24, 2023
The Lahore district government has once again revised business hours, extending them till 11 pm instead of the previous 10 pm limit.

This adjustment applies to both small and large markets, allowing them to remain operational until 11 pm.

A notification in this regard stated that various business activities, including shopping malls, sweet shops, bakeries, restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, and cafes, will now have the flexibility to operate until 11 pm.

Notably, certain essential services are exempted from these regulations. Medical stores, pharmacies, puncture shops, petrol pumps, CNG stations, tandoors, milk shops, hospitals, and laboratories within the city will continue to function without any curfew restrictions.

This decision aims to balance economic activities while ensuring the availability of vital services to the public.

Pakistan

Lahore

Punjab

markets

shops

