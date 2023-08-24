Pittsburgh police say one cop injured in ‘active shooting situation’ in Garfield

A sheriff’s sergeant was injured in an ongoing shooting in the Garfield neighbourhood of Pittsburgh, officials said.

Police in Pittsburgh are responding to an active shooter situation in the Garfield neighbourhood, they added.

The incident began at approximately 11am ET (8pm PKT) on Wednesday, when deputies from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office went to serve an eviction notice to a resident.

The suspect turned violent and began shooting, according to a spokesperson for the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area of the 4800 block of Broad Street and North Mathilda Street.

They say this is an “extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired.”

A reporter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said that “hundreds of rounds” were being fired and multiple law enforcement divisions were responding to the incident.

Nearly an hour later, around 12pm ET, officers began to evacuate residents in homes nearby and guide them away from the shooting and to safety.

Police have not released any information about the suspect or their motive.