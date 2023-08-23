Kinza Hashmi shares tips on how to find happiness

Spiffy actress Kinza Hashmi has urged her fans to stop focusing on things that steal their happiness.

In a recent Instagram post, Kinza shared a message about the importance of letting go of negativity and focusing on the positive.

Kinza’s message resonated with her fans, who flooded the comments section with messages of support.

She gave her funs a message in a funny way. “ Japan mein milti hai sushi. Stop focusing on things that steal your khushi,“ Kinza captioned the post.

The “Ishq Tamasha” star’s message is a reminder that happiness is a choice. It is not always easy to make the choice to be happy, but it’s worth it.

Few days back, Kinza dropped a series of clicks. She is seen wearing a yellow ethic attire.

She accessorised the dress with a jewellery. Her fans are loving the look, and they could not stop raving about how beautiful she looked.

The dress is a perfect example of how Kinza Hashmi can make any outfit look stylish. She is a true fashion icon, and her fans are always eager to see what she will wear next.

Kinza Hashmi has amassed over eight million followers on her Instagram handle due to utter dedication to her profession.