Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Fashion

Kinza Hashmi shares tips on how to find happiness

Kinza Hashmi encourages her fans to focus on positive things in lives
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 23, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: File photo
Photo: File photo

Spiffy actress Kinza Hashmi has urged her fans to stop focusing on things that steal their happiness.

In a recent Instagram post, Kinza shared a message about the importance of letting go of negativity and focusing on the positive.

Kinza’s message resonated with her fans, who flooded the comments section with messages of support.

She gave her funs a message in a funny way. “ Japan mein milti hai sushi. Stop focusing on things that steal your khushi,“ Kinza captioned the post.

The “Ishq Tamasha” star’s message is a reminder that happiness is a choice. It is not always easy to make the choice to be happy, but it’s worth it.

Few days back, Kinza dropped a series of clicks. She is seen wearing a yellow ethic attire.

She accessorised the dress with a jewellery. Her fans are loving the look, and they could not stop raving about how beautiful she looked.

The dress is a perfect example of how Kinza Hashmi can make any outfit look stylish. She is a true fashion icon, and her fans are always eager to see what she will wear next.

Kinza Hashmi has amassed over eight million followers on her Instagram handle due to utter dedication to her profession.

Entertainment

lifestyle

Kinza Hashmi

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular