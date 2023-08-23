Security concerns loom over G20 Summit as religious clashes escalate in New Delhi

With the G20 meeting in New Delhi drawing near, the intensifying clashes between Hindus and Christians have sparked questions about the appropriateness of global leaders’ participation.

As heads of various nations, including the United States, prepare to attend the summit next month, the volatile environment caused by the ongoing unrest has raised doubts about the event.

Originating in the state of Manipur, the series of violent incidents perpetrated by extremist Hindu groups has now reached New Delhi. On Sunday, August 20, an alarming attack took place during a Christian worship session in the capital city.

Approximately thirty-five to forty armed assailants, affiliated with Hindu extremist organizations like RSS, VHP, and Bajrang Dal, stormed the church premises. Armed with swords, sticks, and machetes, they wreaked havoc and defiled the Holy Bible’s pages. Disturbingly, the attack also involved the shameful act of stripping some women.

This incident is part of a wider pattern, with over 400 attacks against Christians reported in India this year alone. The growing aggression has resulted in numerous deaths and the destruction of churches, particularly in Manipur. The targeted minorities, including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and Dalits, have all fallen victim to the rising activities of Hindu extremists. This situation has rendered India an unsafe place for its minority communities.

As the G20 summit approaches, the mounting violence and instability in India should be a subject of strong condemnation. The international community will be closely watching how leaders address these concerns during the upcoming meeting.