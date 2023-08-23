DPR delivery driver murdered in Shrewsbury named as Aurman Singh

The family of a DPD delivery driver, who died after being attacked, said words cannot explain “the impact this tragedy” has had on them.

On Monday 21 August, police responded to reports a man had been attacked in Berwick Avenue, in Coton Hill. Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services Aurman Singh, who lived in Smethwick, in the West Midlands, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four men aged 24,22,26 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody while enquiries continue. A Magistrate’s warrant of further detention has been granted.

Earlier today, a fifth person was arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Aurman’s family have made the following tribute:

’There are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had on me and my family.

Today a mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother. We don’t want what has happened to us to happen to another family.

We would like to thank the police for conducting their investigation diligently and supporting us through this tough time’.

Detective Chief Inspector statement

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Aurman at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is underway with officers carrying out a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances that led to Aurman’s murder.

“We know Aurman was a delivery person however at this stage we do not believe this was the motive for his death and we are not investigating this as a robbery.

“We believe those involved are known to each other and are not local to Shrewsbury or the wider West Mercia Police area.

“We have so far arrested five people in connection with the murder and are progressing all other lines of enquiry to locate and arrest outstanding suspects.”

Anyone with information, including any CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log 192_I_21082023.

Parcel delivery business DPD statement

Parcel delivery business DPD said Mr Singh was part of a two-man crew working for the company.