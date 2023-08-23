Netflix’s Pakistani series “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo” reveals A-list cast

In a major development for Pakistani entertainment enthusiasts, Netflix has revealed an impressive cast and captivating storyline for its upcoming original series titled “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.”

The announcement has sparked excitement among viewers, as some of Pakistan’s most renowned actors and actresses are set to grace the screen in this highly anticipated drama.

The star-studded ensemble includes the likes of Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana, Samina Ahmed, and many more. With such a diverse and talented cast, the show promises a rich and engaging viewing experience.

The series, produced by Momina Duraid Films, is an adaptation of the work of acclaimed author Farhat Ishtiaq. Set against the backdrop of Italy, the narrative delves into themes of romance, drama, mystery, and thriller, weaving an intricate web of emotions and human experiences.

The storyline revolves around the life of Liza, a Harvard law student with a troubled past, who finds herself embroiled in a journey of self-discovery and forbidden love. The show promises to explore complex relationships, star-crossed lovers, and a compelling coming-of-age narrative.

“Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo” is not just another run-of-the-mill drama; it is poised to be a family drama that also offers thought-provoking social commentary. The series is expected to touch on relevant societal issues while also delivering a compelling storyline that captures the viewers’ hearts.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release date, which is yet to be confirmed. However, the anticipation is palpable as viewers gear up to witness the chemistry and performances of their favorite actors in a unique and engaging narrative.