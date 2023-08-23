If you’re a migrant worker in UAE, read this

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has issued advice to workers in the country as it highlighted seven illegal practices that should be immediately reported.

MOHRE said that it is committed to protecting the rights of workers in the UAE and that it will take action against employers who violate these laws.

The ministry has urged workers to report any violations to them through their 24-hour call centre, international call centre, WhatsApp number, website, or email address.

The practices include:

Withholding an employee’s passport

Charging the employee for visa sponsorship

Signing a contract with different terms from job offer

Not providing a copy of the employment offer

Not paying full wages on time

Not providing the specified job opportunity

Not allowing the employee to leave their job

The advice from MOHRE comes as the UAE government continues to crack down on illegal labour practices. In recent months, it has fined and shut down a number of businesses for violating labour laws.

The government has also launched a number of initiatives to improve the working conditions for migrant workers in the UAE.

These initiatives include providing free medical care, increasing the minimum wage, and making it easier for workers to change jobs.

How to reach out to MOHRE for help with labour complaints

You can raise your complaint with MOHRE through the following channels: