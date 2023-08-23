DRAP notified Maximum Retail Price of 25 life saving medicines

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) notified maximum retail prices (MRF) for 25 life-saving drugs on Wednesday.

The MRF of Inhalere (Turbohaler) will be sold Rs1,389 (400mcg) and Rs833 (200mcg).

The maximum price for pack of 10 Zerbaxa powder has been set at Rs153,566, a pack of 30 Lorviqua 25mg tablets will have a price of Rs276,857, while the pack of 30 for the 100mg tablet will be sold for RsRs.846,857.

A pack of seven Ibrance tablets will be sold for Rs74,510 for the 75mg, 100mg and 125 mg variants.

Paracetamol’s pack of 20 tablets can now be sold for a maximum of Rs192.

A pack of 50 Bilastine tablets will be sold for Rs1,723 while Rupatadine solution can be sold for a mximum of Rs.207 (60ml) Rs.406 (120ml). A pack of 30 Alogliptin tablets will carry a maximum price of Rs650.

The maximum price for Trelagliptin has been fixed at Rs10,263 (50mg) and Rs17,105 (100mg). A pack of 10 Tofacitinib tablets can be sold for Rs26,710.

Polivy injections will now be priced upto Rs320,000. Ibuprofen lysine injections will be sold for Rs103.

A pack of 500 Chloroquine Phosphate tablets will be sold for Rs1,006, while Etanercept vials will be sold for Rs26,400. Albendazole Tablets will carry a maximum price of Rs1,267 for a pack of 60. A single vial of Hepatitis-B Immunoglobulins injection can now be priced up to Rs10,275.

A pack of 10 Irbesartan + Amlodipine tablets will be sold for Rs838 (105mg) and Rs956 (110mg).

A single vial of Bortezomib injection can now be sold for upto Rs17,513.