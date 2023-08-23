Kipyegon, Hassan advance into women’s world 5,000m final

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon on Wednesday kept her bid for a world double in Budapest on track as she safely negotiated qualifiers for the final of the women’s 5,000m.

Just 24 hours earlier, Kipyegon produced a devastating last lap to win an unprecedented third world women’s 1500m as arch-rival Sifan Hassan had to settle for the bronze medal.

Both athletes came through their 5,000m heat without any problem and will again face off in the final at 1850 GMT on Saturday.

It is Hassan’s third event. Before her third place in the 1500m, the Dutch runner who is reigning Olympic champion in the 5,000m, fell metres from the finish line of the 10,000m last weekend.

There is also an Ethiopian going for a double in the Hungarian capital.

Gudaf Tsegay, who won gold in the 10,000m after Sifan’s tumble, also qualified for the 5,000m final alongside teammates Ejgayehu Taye, Freweyni Hailu and Medina Eisa.

Kipyegon will be accompanied by compatriots Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi, Beatrice Chebet and Lilian Kasait Rengeruk, at least ensuring equitable numbers should the east African distance powerhouses use team tactics.