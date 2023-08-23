Ayesha Omar soaks up in US Masters T10 League fever

Spiffy Ayesha Omar continues to enthrall her fans with her captivating content, whether it be through her mesmerising stills or travelling journey.

This time around, she shared a set of multiple pictures flanked by many Pakistani and other stars in the United States.

Prominent among the snaps were Momin Saqib, Ali Haider, Fakhre Alam, Sanam Jung, Nargis Fakhri, Sunil Shetty, Aijaz Aslam, Humayun Saeed, and Shaista Lodhi.

It seems as if Ayesha Omar had great joy during her trip to the US. She posted on her Instagram post, “What a vibe. This trip was something else. Something so special. One for the books”.

Due to her fiery content and immense popularity, Ayesha Omar has over 5.5 million followers on her Instagram handle.