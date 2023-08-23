ECP engages political parties for consultation on upcoming general elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has initiated the process of consulting political parties regarding the upcoming general elections.

The discussions will encompass various aspects, including constituencies, election schedule, voter lists, and the polling date. To facilitate these consultations, representatives from each political party have been individually summoned on separate days.

In line with this initiative, the ECP has dispatched letters to prominent political figures, including Asif Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and PTI chairman Imran Khan.

As part of this process, Asif Zardari or his designated representative is scheduled to meet with the Commission on August 29th at 3 pm. Similarly, Shehbaz Sharif or his representative is invited for consultation on August 25th at 11 am.

Furthermore, the PTI chairman or his chosen representative is set to participate in the consultation proceedings on August 24th. Similarly, Fazul Rehman or his representative has been summoned for election-related consultations on the same date.