Shahid Afridi wants Imad Wasim in playing XI

Shahid Afridi stressed the need to have Imad Wasim back in the national side, as he said in Samaa TV show Game, Set, Match that he is a match winner.

Shahid Afridi said that Imad Wasim has performed very well with bat and ball in the recent past and he is very useful bowler with the new ball.

The former captain said that the left-handed all-rounder impressed in 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) season too, and he was the only one who performed well for Karachi Kings.

Shahid Afridi called Imad Wasim the match winner and said that he is doing better than those selected in his place. So he should be in 15-man squad and playing eleven as well.

Talking about the notification regarding the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Head Zaka Ashraf, Afridi said that he was speechless to know what was happening and it felt like a joke that PCB chairmen have been changed so many times in few months.

He added that both PCB and the nation overall needs so many changes in system, but for now time should be given to the existing office bearers.