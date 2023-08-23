United Kingdom: How to extend Tesco Clubcard vouchers?

Tesco announced that around £11.5m worth of Clubcard vouchers will expire after 31 August.

So, what’s next?

This means three million shoppers have just over a week to use their points before they will directly go into the bin.

The vouchers were firstly issued in 2021 and you can check if yours will expire by checking on the Tesco Clubcard website.

You can spend your points online, print your vouchers and use them at the checkout or even use your points to spend at Tesco’s reward partners.

How to extend your points?

As per a Sky news, go onto the Tesco Clubcard Rewards page and make a small purchase before 11.59pm on 31 August.

Your remaining Clubcard voucher balance will then be credited back to you as points.

The points can then be turned into vouchers again when Tesco next issues you a Clubcard statement;

It should be noted that you will need to do this for each individual voucher.

Clubcard Prices

Watch your prices fall at the till with a simple scan of your Clubcard. From everyday essentials to little treats, unleash the power to lower prices with Clubcard.