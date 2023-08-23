Wagner boss who led failed mutiny against Putin dies in plane crash

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, was believed to be on board a plane that crashed, killing all 10 people on board.

Prigozhin is a Russian businessman who is believed to be the founder and financier of the Wagner Group, a private military contractor that has been accused of carrying out operations in Syria, Libya, and Ukraine. He is also a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin led an unsuccessful mutiny against the Russian armed forces in June.

An Embraer aircraft with seven passengers and three crew members on board crashed en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, according to TASS news agency.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but a Wagner-linked Telegram channel reported that the jet was shot down by air defences.

The Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia (Rosaviatsiya) initiated an investigation of the crash.

In a statement, it said, ““An investigation of the Embraer plane crash that happened in the Tver Region this evening was initiated. According to the passenger list, first and last name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was included in this list.”