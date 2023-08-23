WATCH: News anchor gets surprise proposal on live TV

A news anchor in the US state Tennessee was surprised with a live on-air proposal from her boyfriend, a reporter on the same channel.

Cornelia Nicholson, a news presenter on WRCB, was left stunned when her partner Riley Nagel got down on one knee and popped the question during a broadcast.

Nagel began his speech by saying, “Cornelia, I do have a very special report for people at home.”

He then went on to list all the things he admired about his partner, including her intelligence, kindness, and sense of humor.

“I love you more than words can say,” he said. “Will you marry me?”

A tearful but smiling Nicholson said, “Yes.”