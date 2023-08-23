RUDA’s dialogue sets stage for educational institutions in Ravi City

The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) orchestrated a significant public-private dialogue aimed at establishing cutting-edge educational institutions within Ravi City. The dialogue session, held with the collaboration of esteemed education and administrative figures, marked a vital step towards the city’s holistic development and transformation into an educational hub.

Co-chaired by CEO RUDA Imran Amin, and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mansoor Janjua, the event drew distinguished attendees, along with secretary from Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Sajid Zafar Dar and number of known educationists of the country.

During the ceremony, Executive Director Commercial Kashif Qureshi, commenced the session by providing a comprehensive overview of the RUDA project and emphasizing the pivotal role of the education sector in the city’s advancement.

CEO Imran Amin delved into topics such as urbanization, sustainable infrastructure, and the vision for educational complexes that will be facilitated within the city’s framework. He highlighted the significance of blending modernity with sustainability and creating an environment conducive to learning and growth.

The Secretary Higher Education Department Ali Abbas, Deputy Secretary School Education Department Naveed Hussain also spoke on the occasion, discussing RUDA’s proactive efforts in promoting education within Ravi City. Their insights shed light on the strategic measures to be undertaken to nurture a thriving educational system.

In a heartening moment, Karim Randhawa, the father of Arfa Karim shared that Arfa Karim’s dream was to reside in a city akin to Silicon Valley, marked by specialized sectors dedicated to education and IT. He lauded RUDA’s initiative as a significant stride towards realizing his daughter’s dream.

The event also witnessed the participation of various education experts, who engaged in thought-provoking discussions and showcased a strong interest in investing in the burgeoning Education City of Ravi.

In the end, Secretary HUD Sajid Zafar Dar said, “Education is the cornerstone of sustainable development, and RUDA’s efforts to establish an Education City demonstrate our dedication to shaping future generations equipped with knowledge and skills that will drive the city’s prosperity.”

The public-private dialogue served as a resounding affirmation of RUDA’s commitment to fostering education as a cornerstone of Ravi City’s growth. By facilitating dialogue among key stakeholders, RUDA is poised to shape an innovative, knowledge-driven landscape that holds the promise of propelling the city to new heights of progress.