Nawaz accuses CJP of shielding Imran Khan amid corruption allegations

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, Nawaz Sharif, has alleged that there are concerted efforts to shield Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who is embroiled in corruption scandals involving billions of rupees.

Talking to media in London on Wednesday, he claimed that even the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial is jeopardising his reputation to support Khan.

The former prime minister asserted that Imran Khan is widely known to be corrupt and responsible for the deterioration of Pakistan. He also accused the PTI chairman of repeatedly violating the Constitution and implicated Generals Bajwa and Faiz for facilitating his rise to the power.

Mr Sharif went on to criticize the former PM for allegedly tarnishing the ethical values of the Pakistani nation and promoting unruly behavior. He criticized Mr Khan’s history of participating in sit-ins and protests during his time in opposition, contrasting it with PML-N’s service to the nation during their terms in power.

Referring to Khan’s statements during sit-ins, Nawaz Sharif recalled that the PTI chairman had threatened to forcibly remove him from the Prime Minister’s House and even spoke about taking away basic amenities from his prison cell. He also noted that former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had openly advocated for his and Maryam Nawaz’s incarceration while supporting Imran Khan.