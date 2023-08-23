Watch Live
Sofia Vergara’s ‘AGT’ return signals move on from divorce

Vergara's fans welcome her back to 'America's Got Talent'
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 23, 2023
Photo: File photo
Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara made her return to “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday night, just weeks after announcing her divorce from husband Joe Manganiello. The 51-year-old actress was all smiles as she arrived in Pasadena, California to film the episode.

Vergara has been a judge on “America’s Got Talent” since 2020. She is one of the most popular judges on the show, and her absence was definitely noticeable during the first few episodes of the season.

Her return to “America’s Got Talent” was met with a warm welcome from fans. Many people took to social media to express their happiness to see her back on the show.

Vergara’s return to “America’s Got Talent” is a sign that she is moving on from her divorce from Manganiello. The couple announced their separation in July 2023 after seven years of marriage.

