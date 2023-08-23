Saqlain Mushtaq to coach New Zealand for Bangladesh tour

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq will be coaching New Zealand for their tour of Bangladesh in November this year, after his stint as their spin-bowling consultant in April.

The inventor of “Doosra”, Saqlain Mushtaq knows the current team of Pakistan very well, as he coached them at the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup events.

He was appointed by the Kiwis, right after his contract ended with Pakistan in February. He will be working with former wicket-keeper Luke Ronchi, who would be head coach for the Bangladesh tour.

Luke Ronchi played with Saqlain Mushtaq’s son-in-law Shadab Khan at the Islamabad United, so they might get a long well.

He had earlier worked with the English side and West Indies, as the spin bowling consultant as well and is known for his brilliant coaching skills.