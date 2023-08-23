First episode of ‘Ahsoka’ series dedicated to Ray Stevenson

The first episode of the new “Star Wars” series “Ahsoka” was dedicated to the late actor Ray Stevenson, who played Baylan Skoll in the series. Stevenson died in May 2023 at the age of 58.

A message at the end of the episode read “For our friend, Ray.”

Stevenson’s co-star Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka Tano, previously paid tribute to him on social media. Stevenson was a veteran actor who had appeared in a number of films and television shows, including “Rome”, “Black Sails”, and “Dexter”.

He was also known for his voice work, having played the character of Gar Saxon in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”.

His death was a shock to the “Star Wars” community, and his dedication in the first episode of “Ahsoka” was a fitting tribute to his memory.