Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Movies

First episode of ‘Ahsoka’ series dedicated to Ray Stevenson

Placard reads at end of first 'Ahsoka' episode, “For our friend, Ray”
Samaa Web Desk Aug 23, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: File photo
Photo: File photo

The first episode of the new “Star Wars” series “Ahsoka” was dedicated to the late actor Ray Stevenson, who played Baylan Skoll in the series. Stevenson died in May 2023 at the age of 58.

A message at the end of the episode read “For our friend, Ray.”

Stevenson’s co-star Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka Tano, previously paid tribute to him on social media. Stevenson was a veteran actor who had appeared in a number of films and television shows, including “Rome”, “Black Sails”, and “Dexter”.

He was also known for his voice work, having played the character of Gar Saxon in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”.

His death was a shock to the “Star Wars” community, and his dedication in the first episode of “Ahsoka” was a fitting tribute to his memory.

Australia

canada

denmark

germany

italy

greece

spain

belgium

norway

chile

romania

new zealand

Finland

United States

United Kingdom

Ray Stevenson

Ahsoka

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular