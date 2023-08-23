What’s in the name: WhatsApp brings major update for groups

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to create group chats without having to come up with a name. The feature, which is currently being tested with a limited number of users, will be available for group chats with up to six people.

When a user creates a group chat without a name, it will be automatically named after the people who are in it.

The group name will be different for each user, depending on how they have the other members saved in their phone.

For example, if you create a group chat with your friends John, Jane, and Mary, your phone will name the group “John, Jane, and Mary”. However, John’s phone might name the group “Jane, Mary, and you”.

WhatsApp says that the new feature is designed to make it easier to create group chats quickly and easily. “We know that sometimes you need to create a group in a hurry, or you don’t have a group topic in mind,” the company said in a blog post.

“This new feature makes it easy to get started with a group chat, without having to worry about coming up with a name.”

The new feature is expected to be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.

In addition to the new group chat feature, WhatsApp has also been working on other improvements, including a fix for a bug that caused images to be shrunk when they were sent within a group chat.

The company is also reportedly working on a feature that would allow users to create stickers by describing them.