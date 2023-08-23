Pakistan Blind Cricket Team outplays Australia to reach final

Pakistan Blind Cricket Team registered another win in World Blind Games in Birmingham, as they outclassed Australia by six wickets.

Pakistan team looked in great form, as they defeated India in the first match and then Bangladesh in their second match.

They continued the winning streak as they restricted the Kangaroos to just 107 runs. Pakistan’s Israr-ul-Hassan and Matiullah took two wickets each.

In reply, Pakistan chased the target for the loss of just four wickets and with five overs to spare.

Matiullah did great with the bat as well, as he was second highest scorer with 23 runs. Mohsin Khan was top scorer with 37 runs.

Although Pakistan have already reached the final, they will play last match against England on Friday, 24 August.