Jaane Jaan: A crime thriller starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sujoy Ghosh are all set to unite for their next film, titled “Jaane Jaan”. The film is an adaptation of the Japanese novel “The Devotion of Suspect X” by Keigo Higashino. It will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

“Jaane Jaan” is a murder mystery that follows the story of a woman who is accused of killing her husband. She is defended by a lawyer who believes in her innocence, but the evidence against her is overwhelming. The film explores the themes of love, betrayal, and redemption.

The movie“ is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, who is known for his thrillers such as “Kahaani” and “Badla”.

The crime thriller is set to premiere in September 2023. It is sure to be a suspenseful and thrilling film that will keep audiences guessing until the very end.