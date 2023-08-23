Former PTI leader Tehsin Nawaz Gardizi joins IPP

The wave of political leaders joining the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) continues, with the latest addition being former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket holder from Bahawalpur, Syed Tahsin Nawaz Gardizi, along with his associates.

Syed Tehsin Gardizi, previously associated with PTI, held a meeting with IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen in Lahore.

Sardar Malik Jahanzeb, Syed Ali Zain Bukhari, Asim Khan, and Moon Chauhan from Bahawalpur were also present in the meeting. During the meeting, Syed Tahsin Gardizi expressed his unwavering trust in the leadership of Mr Tareen.

Addressing the gathering, the patron-in-chief affirmed that Syed Tahsin Nawaz Gardizi’s decision to join the party will further strengthen the party’s stability and influence.