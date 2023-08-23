Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Pakistan to play World Cup warm-up matches against New Zealand, Australia

Pakistan will play their both warm-up matches in Hyderabad
Qadir Khawaja Aug 23, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PHOTO: AFP/File
PHOTO: AFP/File

International Cricket Council (ICC) released the schedule of warm-up matches for 2023 World Cup, as 1992 champions Pakistan will take on Australia and New Zealand in their two matches.

10 warm-up matches will be played in Hyderabad (Telangana), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) and Guwahati (Assam).

Pakistan will play their first warm-up match against New Zealand on 29 September in Hyderabad. Their second match will be against Australia on 3 October in Hyderabad.

Hosts India will play their warm-up matches against England and Netherlands whereas South Africa will play Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Defending champions England will take on India and Bangladesh whereas five-time champions Australia will play Netherlands and Pakistan.

Here are the complete fixtures of World Cup warm-up matches, released by ICC.

pakistan vs New Zealand

Pakistan vs Australia

2023 world cup

warm up matches

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular