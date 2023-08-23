Pakistan to play World Cup warm-up matches against New Zealand, Australia

International Cricket Council (ICC) released the schedule of warm-up matches for 2023 World Cup, as 1992 champions Pakistan will take on Australia and New Zealand in their two matches.

10 warm-up matches will be played in Hyderabad (Telangana), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) and Guwahati (Assam).

Pakistan will play their first warm-up match against New Zealand on 29 September in Hyderabad. Their second match will be against Australia on 3 October in Hyderabad.

Hosts India will play their warm-up matches against England and Netherlands whereas South Africa will play Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Defending champions England will take on India and Bangladesh whereas five-time champions Australia will play Netherlands and Pakistan.

Here are the complete fixtures of World Cup warm-up matches, released by ICC.