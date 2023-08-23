India’s Chandrayaan-3 costs less than Hollywood blockbusters

India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon mission budget of just under $80 million is significantly less than the budget of many Hollywood blockbusters.

In 2020, then Isro Chairman K Sivan said the cost of Chandrayaan-3 was around 6.15 billion Indian rupees.

The low cost of Chandrayaan-3 is due to a number of factors, including India’s expertise in space technology, the use of low-cost materials.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander is made of lightweight materials, such as carbon composites, which helps to keep costs down.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been developing space technologies for decades, and has a long history of successful missions.

Read Also: India on the Moon: Chandrayan-3 successfully completes historic landing

The budget of the successful moon mission is significantly less than the budget of many Hollywood blockbusters, such as “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($447 million), “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” ($432 million), and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” ($295 million), “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” ($250 million), “Interstellar” ($165 million), “Gravity” ($100 million), and “The Martian” ($108 million).

On the other side, Elon Musk reacted to the post, in which it was claimed that Chandrayaan-3 had been built on a budget of just under $75 million.

Read Also: Elon Musk reacts to India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon mission

Musk praised India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, saying that it was “good for India”.