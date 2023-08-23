Indian sports stars celebrate Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing

Indian Cricket Team players and other sports stars, including Sania Mirza congratulated their nation and celebrated the success of India, as the Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon.

Indian cricket team, who are in Ireland to play the T20 series, watched the historic moment together and clapped when Chandrayaan landed.

The skipper Rohit Sharma tweeted that it was a proud moment for the whole nation as they became first country to land on the south pole.

Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin and Tennis star Sania Mirza expressed their delight on social media.