BRICS diplomatic disaster: Modi refuses to disembark plane when welcomed by minister

India Prime Minister Naredera Modi Wednesday allegedly refused to get off his plane after the South African government sent a minister to welcome him.

The diplomatic disaster surfaced when the South African Deputy President arrived at the airport to welcome PM Modi.

It is pertinent to note that Modi has arrived in South Africa to attend the BRICS meeting, but was given the cold welcome by the South African government.

In contrast, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa greeted the Chinese President Xi personally at the airport.

India knew in advance: SA officials

As per reports, SA officials said India knew in advance that a minister would be sent to welcome Modi, who travelled to Johannesburg for the BRICS summit.

On Wednesday, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said the South African government arranged with its BRICS counterparts on who would receive their respective heads of state for the summit at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Ramaphosa managed the apparent tensions from the Indian delegation by first greeting Modi during a photo opportunity on Wednesday morning, before the other BRICS leaders arrived, and after he and Modi had met for a working meeting.

Daily Maverick reported that Modi refused to disembark from his flight at Tshwane’s Air Force Base Waterkloof on Tuesday.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who had to leave an official state visit Ramaphosa had with China President Xi Jinping, was dispatched to welcome Modi, who allegedly did not want to be received by a minister.

Diplomatic norm to welcome heads of states

Ngqengelele denied there being any tensions from the Indian representatives, saying it is common for ministers to welcome heads of state during working visits, and that International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor received Brazil President Lula da Silva with no issues.