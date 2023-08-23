Hareem Farooq soaks up the sun in mesmerising snaps

Hareem Farooq, who with utter dedication established herself as one of the most prolific actresses in the showbiz industry, also loves to maintain a connection with the netizens.

The “Diyar-e-Dil” star, is an avid social media user and likes to treat her fans with sneak peeks on a regular basis. She dropped a set of her uber-cool snaps to leave her followers swooning.

In the photos, Hareem is seen donning sleepwear and enjoying the fresh air. It seems as if, with the sunshine, Hareem’s is getting energetic.

For the clicks, she wrote a lengthy description. “Swollen eyes, swollen face, exhausted and jet-lagged, but oh, what amazing sun and a beautiful day starting with a strong burst of love and gratitude,” Hareem said.

Fans reacted to her photos straightaway by dropping plenty of emoticons and writing statements. In the comments section, one of the users wrote: “Graceful and lovely awesome.

Another of the net surfers wished her all the best for the day, saying, “Good morning, have a nice day.”

The “Mausam” star has bagged three million followers on her Instagram account.