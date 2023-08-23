Chandrayaan-3 landing: Memes you need to see

An Indian spacecraft landed on the rugged, unexplored South Pole of the moon on Wednesday in a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and India’s standing as a space power, just days after a similar Russian lander crashed.

“This moment is unforgettable. It is phenomenal. This is a victory cry of a new India,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who waved the Indian flag as he watched the landing from South Africa where he is attending a regional summit.

Scientists and officials clapped, cheered and hugged each other as the spacecraft landed and people across India broke out in celebration, setting off firecrackers and dancing in the streets.

“India is on the moon,” said S. Somanath, chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed.

This was India’s second attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon and comes less than a week after Russia’s Luna-25 mission failed.

People across the country were glued to television screens and said prayers as the spacecraft approached the surface.

Following the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, social media users took to the internet with a deluge of memes.

Some people recalled the failure of Chandrayaan-2, trolled arch-rival Pakistan, and expressed pride in India’s progress in space technology.