Moammar Rana reveals why he no longer has crush on Priyanka Chopra?

Moammar Rana sheds light on his film career
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 23, 2023
Photo: File photo
Renowned Lollywood actor Moammar Rana admitted that he once had a crush on Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.

Expressing his thoughts on a YouTube podcast, Mr Rana said, “But my crush was over when I saw Priyanka without makeup.”

Mr Rana, however, complimented the beauty of another Bollywood actress, Ameesha Patel.

He also praised Lollywood diva Saima, saying, “Saima is quiet gorgeous actress, even without makeup”.

Beside this, Mr Rana also shed light on his film career and controversies in line with the film industry.  

