Elon Musk reacts to India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon mission

Musk responded to post by saying “Good for India”
Samaa Web Desk Aug 23, 2023
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has hailed India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon mission as “good for India”.

Musk’s reaction came in response to a post on Twitter that compared the cost of Chandrayaan-3 to the budget of the Hollywood film Interstellar.

The post said that Chandrayaan-3 had been built on a budget of just under $75 million (around 6.15 billion Indian rupees), while the budget of Interstellar was $165 million.

Musk responded to the post by saying “Good for India”.

Chandrayaan-3’s development phase commenced in January 2020, with the launch planned sometime in 2021. However, the Covid-19 pandemic brought an unforeseen delay to the mission’s progress.

Elon Musk

chandrayaan 3 live streaming

Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft

