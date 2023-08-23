Plane crash averted: Alert women pilot saves 300 lives in Delhi

An unfortunate incident was narrowly averted at Delhi airport on Wednesday afternoon as a Vistara flight from Ahmedabad and another plane of the same airline came closer to 1.8km but thanks to alert pilot on the former plane.

The Ahmedabad-Delhi flight had just landed and had been instructed by Air Traffic Control (ATC) to cross an active runway to reach the parking bay while a Vistara Airlines Delhi-Bagdogra flight had been given permission to take off on that same runway.

A collision was only avoided thanks to 45-year-old Captain Sonu Gill on the Ahmedabad-Delhi flight.

The planes were 1.8 km, or 1,800 metres, apart, the Indian media reported.

It is reported that stressing that if the pilot had not warned ATC of the presence of the other plane, the outcome could have been disastrous.