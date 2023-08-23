Fans all praise for Sarah Khan, family

Renowned actress Sarah Khan loves to explore parts of the world, along with her husband Falak Shabbir and daughter Alyana Falak.

After spending some moments of joy in Paris, the “Raqs-e-Bismil” star posted a set of fresh snaps from London on her Instagram handle. In the photos, she is seen chilling along with her husband and daughter.

View this post on Instagram

Sarah is seen wearing a stripped sweater and khaki pants. Falak, on the other hand, dons a floral outfit, leaving the netizens awestruck.

Instead of using a lengthy description for the stills, Sarah penned “London”. With the caption, she gave her fans a clue as to where she was spotting.

As soon as she shared her fresh images on the social media platform, fans started to pen their feedback immediately.

In the comments section, one of the followers praised the family, saying, “Beautiful family”. Another user opted for the variety of emoticons to praise the celebrated family.

Because of her utter hard work and dedication to her profession, Sarah Khan has bagged 11 million followers on her Instagram account.