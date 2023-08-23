President writes to chief election commissioner, invites for meeting on elections date

President Dr Arif Avi has written a letter to the chief election commissioner, and called him for a meeting to consult on a date for the general elections.

The president wrote that the assembly was dissolved on August 9 on the advice of the prime minister.

The letter states that Article 48 of the Constitution makes it mandatory to hold elections within 90 days after the dissolution of an assembly.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja should meet today or tomorrow so that a suitable date for the elections can be fixed.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has called a meeting tomorrow to deliberate on the president’s letter.

The meeting is likely to discuss constitutional matters regarding a date for the elections as well as the president’s invitation for a meeting for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the ECP has written to all political parties for consultation on the general elections.

Delimitation, election schedule, voter lists and the date for elections is likely to be discussed. A member of each political party will be called on a separate day.

Asif Zardari or his representative has been called at the election commission on August 29 at 3pm, Shehbaz Sharif or his representative has been invited on August 25 at 11am, Imran Khan and Fazlur Rehman or their party members have been called separately on August 24.