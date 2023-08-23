Hania Aamir piques curiosity with fiery snaps

Noted actress Hania Aamir continues to enthrall her fans, whether it be with her acting skills or catchy content on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the “Visaal” star shared a fresh set of snaps to dazzle the netizens. In the clips, she is seen wearing an orange top.

For the photos, she wrote a short description, saying, “Won this day”.

Her dedicated followers used a variety of ways to express their love for the starlet. One of the followers dropped a set of heart emoticons to compliment the diva.

Due to her energetic presence on social media and versatile acting skills, Hania Aamir has amassed over 9.3 million followers on her Instagram handle.