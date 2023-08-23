Terrorists, their abettors to be hunted down till surrender: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited the Sherwangi area near Asman Manza in South Waziristan district where six soldiers had embraced martyrdom on Tuesday while fighting against terrorists.

Upon his arrival, the COAS was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation, including the ongoing intelligence and counter-terrorism operations.

The army chief interacted with officers and troops deployed in the area and appreciated their unflinching resolve in fighting the menace of terrorism.

He also said the martyrs were the nation’s pride and their sacrifices will not go in vain till the return of complete peace and stability in Pakistan.

Gen Munir emphasised that the terrorists, their affiliates and abettors working at the behest of hostile elements to destabilise Pakistan will be hunted down until their surrender to the state of Pakistan.

Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by the Peshawar corps commander.