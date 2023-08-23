Haris Rauf climbs seven places in ICC ODI Bowlers ranking

Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler Haris Rauf was rewarded for his five-wicket haul in the first One-Day International (ODI) against Afghanistan, as he climbed seven places in the ICC Ranking.

Haris Rauf reached his career high ranking in ICC ODI Ranking, 36th place. He was at 43th place in the ranking last week.

On the other hand, Babar Azam lost six points in the ODI Batters’ ranking, as he was dismissed for a duck in the first match.

Despite losing six points, the skipper of Pakistan leads by more than 100 points in the ICC ODI Batters’ ranking.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has maintained his ninth place in the ODI Bowlers’ ranking, whereas he got three points for picking up two wickets in the first ODI against Afghanistan.

Muhammad Nawaz, who was not selected for the first ODI, was demoted to the 38th place.

Fakhar Zaman was demoted to the fifth place after getting dismissed for just two runs in the first ODI.

Imam-ul-Haq and Shubman Gill leapfrogged him in the ranking, as Imam-ul-Haq become No.3 in the ranking.