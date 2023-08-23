India on the Moon: Chandrayan-3 successfully completes historic landing

The Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully landed at 5:34 pm (Pakistan Standard Time) on moon and now India has become a fourth country to land a rover on the moon after Russia, United States and China.

As soon the rover landed on moon, the ISOR scientists and people of India celebrated with huge applause.

As per NDTV report, the Vikram, which is powered by four engines, cut off two to lose speed over the last 30 km and achieve the tricky soft landing.

A successful landing will kick up a lot of fine dust and the rover Pragyan will roll out only after the dust moves away. Unlike Earth, the dust will not settle readily on the moon, given its far weaker gravitation.

The event is being telecast live across the country – the ISRO website, and YouTube channel.

India is celebrating and hoping for the historic moment as schools are open and space enthusiasts are organising parties in anticipation of the historic moment.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the BRICS summit in South Africa and he will join in online.

If successful, India will be the fourth country to land a rover on the moon after Russia, United States and China.

Earlier, Russian moon mission Luna-25 failed to land on the moon as it crashed on the moon surface on Sunday during landing.

In 2019, the Chandrayaan-2 mission had failed to land safely in the same area, which is full of craters and deep trenches.

Chandrayan-3 history

The moon lander was launched on July 14, perched on a LVM 3 heavy-lift launch vehicle. It was placed in lunar orbit on August 5.

Who is Vikram Sarabhai?

The lander Vikram is named after Vikram Sarabhai, who is widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) as awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST.

Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent. The mission operations team will keep confirming the sequential execution of commands.