How Imran Khan’s disqualification is different from other leaders?

Pakistan, a country with a tumultuous political history, has seen several of its leaders disqualified over the years. These disqualifications have often been driven by various factors, ranging from allegations of corruption to violations of the Constitution.

These disqualifications often stem from issues related to corruption, violations of the Constitution, or failure to disclose financial assets. However, there are notable distinctions between Imran Khan’s recent disqualification and those of other political leaders in Pakistan.

Imran Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, now finds himself teetering on the precipice of disqualification. But what sets this apart from the others in the nation’s history is not just the figurehead in question, but the tidal wave of expectations and controversies that have surrounded his leadership.

Unlike Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for failing to meet the ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ (honest and righteous) criteria, and Yousaf Raza Gilani, who also faced disqualification from the top court, Imran Khan’s disqualification occurred at the trial court level.

This presents a significant contrast because Imran Khan has the option to appeal his disqualification to the High Court and, subsequently, to the Supreme Court, ensuring that he still has multiple legal avenues available.

Furthermore, at the time of his disqualification, Imran Khan was a former Prime Minister, whereas Sharif and Gilani were sitting Prime Ministers when they faced disqualification.

In the past, Pakistan had some problems with its democracy. Sometimes, the military would take control of the government through coups. This means they would forcefully remove the elected leaders. Most prime ministers in Pakistan didn’t finish their full five-year term because the military or judges stopped them.

For example, in 1958, General Ayub Khan took over the government. In 1977, General Zia-ul-Haq did the same, and this led to the unfair punishment of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who was a popular but controversial leader.

Later, in 1999, General Musharraf took power from Nawaz Sharif using a coup.

In 2012, Yousaf Raza Gilani, who was the prime minister at that time, was removed from power because he didn’t respect the court. But it’s also important to note that in 1997, Nawaz Sharif, who was serving his second term as Prime Minister, attacked the Supreme Court, which was not a good thing.

Leaders, who faced disqualification and the reasons behind their removal

Imran Khan (2023)

On August 8, 2023, the former Prime Minister Imran Khan was barred from politics for five years. He was disqualified in line with his conviction, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said in an order.

“Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi is disqualified for a period of five years,” it said. Khan’s constituency would now stand vacant, it added.

Under Pakistani law, a convicted person cannot run for any public office for a period defined by the ECP.

This disqualification stems from Article 63(1)(P) of the Constitution, as cited by the Electoral watchdog.

“The respondent has intentionally and deliberately violated the provisions contained Section 137,167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, who has made false Statement and incorrect declaration before the Commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21. Hence, attracts disqualification under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with section 137 and 173 of the Elections Act,2017,” –– the verdict reads.

What is article 63-1P of the constitution?

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled to disqualify Imran Khan as the party chairman for five years. In accordance with the court’s ruling, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has been sentenced to three years in prison and fined Rs100,000.

Imran previously said he had not made public some gifts on national security grounds, but in a written submission admitted to having sold at least four gifts he had received during his tenure as prime minister, and that they had been included in his income tax returns.

The items were worth nearly $100,000 (£90,000), and later were sold for more than twice that amount.

It is notable to mention here that government officials must declare all gifts, but are allowed to keep those below a certain value. In some cases, the recipient can buy them back at around 50%.

Nawaz Sharif (2017 and 2018)

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Supremo, Nawaz Sharif has faced disqualification on multiple occasions.

In 2017, he was disqualified by the Supreme Court for failing to disclose his employment with a UAE-based company in his nomination papers for the 2013 general elections. This led to his removal from the position of Prime Minister.

In 2018, Nawaz Sharif was once again disqualified, this time for life, over corruption charges stemming from the Panama Papers leak.

The Supreme Court found him guilty of amassing assets beyond known sources of income.

A brief overview

In three tumultuous go-rounds as premier, Nawaz Sharif has been embroiled repeatedly in judicial cases on charges ranging from corruption and contempt to terrorism and treason.

Panama papers case

Nawaz Sharif’s most high-profile disqualification came in 2017 following the Panama Papers leak. These leaked documents revealed that three of Nawaz Sharif’s children had offshore companies and assets not disclosed on his family’s wealth statement.

This raised questions about the source of funds used to purchase these properties, including luxury apartments in London. The Supreme Court of Pakistan took suo-motu notice of the matter and initiated an investigation.

Disqualification

On July 28, 2017, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in a historic judgment, disqualified Nawaz Sharif from holding public office. The court cited Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, which requires public officials to be “honest and righteous,” as the basis for the disqualification.

This decision also led to his resignation as Prime Minister.

Iqama (Work Permit) case

Nawaz Sharif faced another disqualification case in 2017, commonly referred to as the “Iqama case.” This case revolved around his employment with a UAE-based company while he was in exile in Saudi Arabia in the early 2000s.

Disqualification

The Supreme Court, in its judgment in the Panama Papers case, also held Nawaz Sharif disqualified in this case on similar grounds of not being honest and truthful in his declarations.

Contempt of court case

After his disqualification in the Panama Papers case, Nawaz Sharif held a series of rallies across Pakistan, criticizing the judiciary and the military. These comments led to a contempt of court case against him.

Disqualification

In April 2018, Nawaz Sharif was found guilty of contempt of court by the Islamabad High Court and was disqualified from holding public office for life.

Avenfield Reference case

This case was part of the fallout from the Panama Papers leak and was about the ownership of luxury apartments in London by the Sharif family.

Disqualification

In July 2018, Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and his son-in-law Captain Safdar were convicted in the Avenfield Reference case by an accountability court in Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to ten years in prison.

While this case did not directly lead to his disqualification, it was a significant legal setback.

Pervez Musharraf (2013)

Although not a democratically elected leader, former military dictator Pervez Musharraf also faced disqualification in 2013.

The Lahore High Court disqualified him from contesting the general elections due to his imposition of a state of emergency in 2007 and subsequent actions that were deemed unconstitutional.

He is the only former army chief and president of Pakistan who was convicted of “high treason”.

Background

In 1999, Musharraf, who was then the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and chosen by Sharif himself, took control of the government in a bloodless coup, ousting Sharif from power.

Mr. Musharraf declared himself president in 2001 and held elections in 2002 after disqualifying Sharif and another former prime minister, Benazir Bhutto, from running for office. His party, the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid), won control of parliament, solidifying his rule.

However, Musharraf’s power began to decline in 2007 when he clashed with Pakistan’s judiciary.

Here are the key reasons for his disqualification:

Suspended constitution: Musharraf removed the chief justice, sparking widespread protests by lawyers. Then, on November 3, 2007, he suspended the constitution, declared a state of emergency, and placed many senior judges under house arrest.

This move effectively placed the country under martial law, undermining the rule of law and democratic governance.

He restored the constitution in December 2007, but the Supreme Court later ruled that his actions in 2007 were illegal.

Emergency rule: He declared a state of emergency, which resulted in the curtailment of civil liberties and the suppression of political opposition. It also led to the arrest and house arrest of many senior judges, lawyers, and political leaders.

Attacks on the judiciary: Musharraf’s actions included the dismissal of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, and the placement of many judges under house arrest.

Violating the constitution: The imposition of emergency rule and suspension of the constitution were widely considered to be violations of the Pakistani constitution and its democratic principles.

Electoral disqualification

On 16 April 2013, three weeks after he returned to Pakistan, an electoral tribunal in Chitral declared Musharraf disqualified from contesting elections, effectively quashing his political ambitions (several other constituencies had previously rejected Musharraf’s nominations).

A spokesperson for Musharraf’s party said the ruling was “biased” and they would appeal the decision.

The same year, Sharif’s government charged him with “high treason” for imposing the emergency.

The six-year-long trial had its share of delays, with Musharraf often failing to appear in court, multiple changes in the special court’s composition, and various government prosecutors coming and going.

In 2016, Musharraf was allowed to travel abroad for medical reasons, and he never returned to Pakistan, until he died.

Yousaf Raza Gillani (2012)

Yousaf Raza Gillani, the Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2008 to 2012, was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2012. The primary reason for his disqualification was his refusal to write a letter to Swiss authorities to reopen corruption cases against then-President Asif Ali Zardari.

The court found him in contempt for not obeying its orders, and Pakistan’s top judge disqualified him, in a move likened to a “judicial dictatorship”.

Disqualification petition

A person named Tariq Ahmed filed a request in the Lahore High Court to disqualify Yousaf Raza Gillani. This person claimed that Gillani’s wife received large loans from banks and didn’t repay them.

According to Pakistan’s rules, a Member of Parliament can be disqualified if they or their family members fail to pay back large loans or utility bills. Gillani was also accused of not properly disclosing his assets.

The court decided to look into this matter further.

Contempt of court conviction

In April 2012, Gillani was found guilty of contempt of court, making him the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to be convicted while in office. He was given a symbolic 30-second sentence. Gillani’s lawyer said they would appeal this decision, but Gillani didn’t step down as Prime Minister.

Speaker’s decision: The Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Fehmida Mirza, ruled that Gillani shouldn’t be disqualified as Prime Minister.

Necklace Scandal: In 2015, Gillani was told to return a necklace donated by the Turkish First Lady for flood victims, which he had kept.

Vote Buying: In 2021, a video showed Gillani’s son offering money for votes in Senate elections.

Disqualification and ouster

After the Speaker’s decision, opposition parties filed petitions in the Supreme Court to challenge this ruling and disqualify Gillani. The Supreme Court decided to hear the case. Gillani’s lawyer argued that the Speaker’s ruling was valid.

However, on June 19, 2012, the Supreme Court disqualified Gillani as Prime Minister, citing his earlier conviction. This decision meant that Gillani was no longer a member of parliament from April 26, 2012.

In simple terms, there were legal disputes surrounding Gillani’s position as Prime Minister, including issues with loans, a contempt of court conviction, and a subsequent disqualification by the Supreme Court.

This led to his removal from office.