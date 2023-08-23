Indian spy and local aide arrested in Karachi

In a major breakthrough, law enforcement agencies in Karachi’s historic Old City area apprehended an alleged Indian spy along with a Pakistani facilitator.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City, Arif Aziz, the detained individual, identified as Akhil Dev, has been accused of espionage activities on behalf of India. This arrest has brought to light a sensitive security breach that could have serious implications for bilateral relations.

The operation, which unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Kalakot police station in Lyari, yielded a trove of incriminating evidence.

Two Indian passports, firearms, and foreign currency totaling five lakhs were among the items seized from the accused. In addition, fake jewelry boxes, six mobile phones, one tablet, and various documents were also recovered from the suspects.

SSP Arif Aziz stated that this arrest is a testament to the diligence and unwavering commitment of Pakistani law enforcement agencies to safeguard national security interests.

He further confirmed that investigations are underway to apprehend any potential accomplices linked to the accused, indicating a comprehensive effort to dismantle the espionage network.

This startling development has raised questions about the extent of foreign intelligence activities in Pakistan, particularly in Karachi, a bustling metropolis with historical significance and strategic importance.