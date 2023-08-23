Watch: Heavy thunderstorm and lightning hit Makkah

Pilgrims and residents in the sacred city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, found themselves in a battle against nature’s fury as violent weather lashed the region on Tuesday evening. The ferocious winds, threatening to sweep people away, prompted a scramble for safety and shelter.

A red alert was issued across the province and certain areas of the Kingdom as the meteorological instability was anticipated to persist into the following day.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) of the country released an advisory on Wednesday morning, cautioning the public about the ongoing hazardous weather conditions.

Social media platforms became a conduit for sharing videos that captured the harrowing scenes.

These clips showcased the tenacious struggle of pilgrims and locals grappling with the forceful winds that relentlessly battered the holy city.

Meanwhile, the personnel stationed at the revered Grand Mosque faced a daunting challenge, as they fought to maintain their footing while grappling with massive garbage cans that were perilously swept away by the gales.