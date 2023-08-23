PTA registration fee drop for iPhones

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has recently made a noteworthy decision by decreasing the registration fees for older models of Apple iPhones. This step follows an announcement from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

In response to the FBR’s move to lower taxes on Apple smartphones, the PTA has taken action to reduce the registration charges for the older versions of iPhone devices.

This reduction in registration fees by the PTA is being implemented across two distinct categories: passport-based and CNIC-based fees.

The registration fee for an iPhone 8 using a passport has been revised to Rs38,922, whereas the fee for the same model using a CNIC now stands at Rs48,314. Similarly, for the iPhone 8 Plus, the registration fee with a passport has been adjusted to Rs40,951, while with a CNIC, it is now set at Rs50,546.

These revisions in registration fees come as a result of a series of adjustments aiming to align with the FBR’s recent changes, ultimately affecting how iPhone owners in Pakistan register their devices.