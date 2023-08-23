Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa period for Pakistanis

In a significant development for Pakistani pilgrims, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiyyah, announced the extension of Umrah visa duration from 30 to 90 days during his recent visit to Pakistan.

This decision aims to facilitate religious travelers from Pakistan and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 to enhance Hajj and Umrah services.

Dr. Al-Rabiyyah’s visit to Islamabad, which commenced on August 20, was marked by high-level meetings, culminating in a press briefing in Karachi on Tuesday. Among the key highlights, the Saudi minister emphasized that the issuance of Umrah visas has been streamlined, with visas now being processed within a remarkable 24 hours.

One of the most notable changes is that Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan are no longer limited to visiting only Makkah and Madinah.

Under the new policy, they can explore other cities across Saudi Arabia, such as Riyadh and Dammam, enhancing the travel experience and promoting tourism within the kingdom.

A groundbreaking development is the relaxation of the requirement for women to have a male guardian (mahram) while entering the kingdom. This change signifies a significant step towards gender equality in pilgrimage travel.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has introduced a transit visa that permits travelers to pass through the country and enjoy a four-day stay. In a generous move, Saudi Airlines, in particular, will offer one night’s free accommodation to travelers.

Dr. Al-Rabiyyah emphasized the historical and religious significance of various sites in Makkah and Madinah, which will now be accessible to visitors. He revealed ongoing efforts to develop more than 100 historical sites, enriching the pilgrimage experience and preserving Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage.

The Saudi government’s commitment to attracting more pilgrims is evident through these initiatives. During his visit to Pakistan, an agreement was signed to increase the number of flights between Saudi and Pakistani airlines. Additionally, a new low-fare airline has been approved to provide cost-effective travel options.