Under-construction bridge collapse in India’s Mizoram claims at least 17 lives

In a heartbreaking incident that has sent shockwaves through India, an under-construction railway bridge in the northeastern state of Mizoram collapsed, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 17 workers’ lives. The catastrophe unfolded in Sairang, a town situated approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the state capital, Aizwal.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, conveying the devastating news on messaging platform X (formerly Twitter), confirmed the grim toll. He stated, “Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang near Aizawl collapsed today, at least 15 workers died.”

Initial reports indicated that around 35 to 40 workers were present at the construction site when the catastrophic incident occurred. The collapse of the bridge’s metal framework sent shockwaves through the wooded valley below, as depicted in video footage shared by Zoramthanga.

Local authorities have initiated a massive rescue operation to search for any survivors and provide aid to those affected. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his concern and support for the victims on messaging platform X, stating, “Rescue operations are underway, and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.”

This tragic incident in Mizoram is not the first of its kind in India. In October of the previous year, a colonial-era suspension bridge in Morbi, located in the western state of Gujarat, collapsed, claiming the lives of 135 people. Additionally, in June, a suspension bridge under construction in Bihar, India’s poorest state, collapsed, resulting in one fatality.

As the nation comes to terms with this heart-wrenching disaster, reports suggest that the death toll could rise further as rescue teams continue their efforts. The Mizoram government has pledged financial assistance of approximately $2,400 to the next of kin of those killed.

Mizoram, located in the far eastern region of India, shares its border with Myanmar. Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy and acknowledged the outpouring of support from the local community, saying, “People had come out in large numbers to help with rescue. I am deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy.”

Unfortunately, accidents on large infrastructure construction sites are not uncommon in India, highlighting the urgent need for rigorous safety measures and regulations to protect the lives of workers involved in such projects.

As the investigation into the cause of this devastating bridge collapse unfolds, the nation mourns the loss of these 17 lives, and the focus remains on the ongoing rescue and relief operations. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of ensuring the safety of workers on construction sites across the country.