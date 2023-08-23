Five more cases filed over vandalism in Christian colony in Jaranwala

Five more cases have been registered over the vandalism and violence in a Christian colony in Jaranwala.

The cases have been registered against 750 suspects, and raids are being conducted to arrest them.

The cases have been registered in Jaranwala Saddar police station under various sections, including terrorism and vandalism.

The total number of cases registered in Jaranwala has increased to 10.

Meanwhile, WAPDA and KAPCO have announced to rehabilitate the houses burnt down in Jaranwala.

On the other hand, a survey of the damaged houses is underway with the help of the district administration and the provincial government.

WAPDA and KAPCO are undertaking this initiative to express solidarity with the Christian community of Pakistan, said a statement.

WAPDA authorities said they were in touch with the Punjab government for the reconstruction of the homes of the Christian community.

After the survey, the houses will be rehabilitated on an emergency basis, a spokesperson said.